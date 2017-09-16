ISRO Invites Applications For Scientist and Engineers. Steps To Apply

India Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications for the post of scientists and engineers with BE/B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science. The in collaboration with Department of Space Centres/Units engage in Research and Development activities for Space Application, Space Science and Technology. The application forms for on-line registration are available website between September 15 and October 5, 2017.



The future Programs envisages development of cutting edge technologies for reusable launch vehicle, development of advanced technologies for Human Spaceflight Program, advanced high efficiency semi-cryogenic propulsion engine, advanced communication satellite, air breathing propulsion, hyper spectral imaging sensors, lunar & planetary exploration etc.



offers the position of Scientist/Engineer 'SC’ in Level 10 of Pay Matrix to the young graduates in the following disciplines:





Post Code Field No. of Vacancies BE 001 Scientist/Engineer 'SC’ [Electronics] 35 BE 002 Scientist/Engineer 'SC’ [Mechanical] 35 BE 003 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' [Computer Science] 10

Age limit: The applicant must be of 35 years as on 05.10.2017. Ex-Servicemen and Persons with Disabilities are eligible for age relaxation as per Govt. of India orders.Educational Qualification: BE/B.Tech or equivalent qualification in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available). The qualification prescribed and the benchmark are only the MINIMUM requirement and fulfilling the same does not automatically make candidates eligible for Written Test.Candidates may visit our web-site at www. gov.in to register their applications on-line between 15.09.2017 and 05.10.2017.· The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit website (direct link here ) and follow the application procedure as stated.· Applications will be received on-line only. Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference. E-mail ID of the applicant will have to be given in the application compulsorily.· The on-line application has to be invariably followed-up with a 'No Objection Certificate’ from the employer concerned, by those already in employment under Central/State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies, duly indicating the name and Reg. No. on the reverse.There will be an Application Fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) for each application. All Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-servicemen [EX] and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. Candidates may make the payment ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card or ‘Offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch. Candidates after submitting their application can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for fee payment i.e. 06.10.2017 pm. The last date for submitting online application is 05.10.2017.: The candidates on clicking the Make Payment button will be redirected to State Bank Multi Option Payments Systems (MOPS) page. The candidate may choose one of the payment modes shown below for making payment.· Net Banking: State Bank of India· Net Banking: Other Banks· Debit Card: State Bank of India· Debit Card: Other Banks· Credit Card: State Bank of India· Credit Card: Other BanksNote: Though application fee charged by is same across the payment modes the bank charges and taxes may vary across the modes mentioned above so the candidates are suggested to carefully follow the instructions shown. In case of Net banking and debit cards payments the candidate on successful payment will be redirected to web portal and shown a page displaying transaction details.The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) strives to serve the nation in the areas of television broadcast, Location based services, telecommunication, meteorological application and in management of our natural resources. The Indian space program continues to pursue successful goals on all fronts in meeting the objective of achieving self-reliance in space technology and its applications for national development. Challenging opportunities exist at to undertake development of innovative technologies and establish the advanced technical infrastructure needed for space exploration and beyond.for the benefit of society at large and for serving the nation by achieving self-reliance and developing capacity to design and build Launch Vehicles and Communication/Remote Sensing Satellites and thereafter launch them.