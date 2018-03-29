Isro launches GSAT-6A: Here's all you need to know about the satellite

-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday successfully launched India's communication satellite GSAT-6A.
The rocket, carrying GSAT-6A, blasted off from the second launch pad of Isro's Sriharikota spaceport, around 105 kms from Chennai at 4.56 pm on Thursday.
This is the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and sixth flight with Indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage.
The rocket's weight is 415.6 tonne measuring 49.1 metre tall.
The GSAT-6A satellite was placed into orbit 17 minutes after the launch.
According to ISRO, two improvements, induction of high thrust Vikas engine and electromechanical actuation system, have been made in the rocket's second stage this time around.ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota (Photo: PTI)
Isro said that GSAT-6A, similar to GSAT-6 is a high power S-band communication satellite configured around I-2K bus.
The mission life of spacecraft planned is about 10 years.
The satellite will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications. GSAT-6A is scheduled to be launched by GSLV-F08.
GSAT-6A would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite, which will be in the next fiscal.
In the Union Budget for 2018-19, the Department of Space has been tasked with three earth observation space crafts ready for launch; four Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkII and Mk III.
