JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Anna Hazare ends fast after holding talks with Devendra Fadnavis
Business Standard

Isro launches GSAT-6A: Here's all you need to know about the satellite

The mission life of spacecraft planned is about 10 years

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

GSLV
People look on as ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota (Photo: PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday successfully launched India's communication satellite GSAT-6A.

The rocket, carrying GSAT-6A, blasted off from the second launch pad of Isro's Sriharikota spaceport, around 105 kms from Chennai at 4.56 pm on Thursday.

This is the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and sixth flight with Indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage.

The rocket's weight is 415.6 tonne measuring 49.1 metre tall.

The GSAT-6A satellite was placed into orbit 17 minutes after the launch.

According to ISRO, two improvements, induction of high thrust Vikas engine and electromechanical actuation system, have been made in the rocket's second stage this time around.

GSAT ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota (Photo: PTI)

Isro said that GSAT-6A, similar to GSAT-6 is a high power S-band communication satellite configured around I-2K bus.

The mission life of spacecraft planned is about 10 years.

The satellite will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications. GSAT-6A is scheduled to be launched by GSLV-F08.

GSAT-6A would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite, which will be in the next fiscal.

In the Union Budget for 2018-19, the Department of Space has been tasked with three earth observation space crafts ready for launch; four Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkII and Mk III.

* 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)

* Sixth flight with Indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage

* GSLV-F08 height 49.1 m and weight 415.6 tonnes

* GSAT-6 is a high power S-band communication satellite configured around I-2K bus.

* Mission life planned is about 10 years
First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 18:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements