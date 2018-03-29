Isro launches GSAT-6A: Here's all you need to know about the satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday successfully launched India's communication

The rocket, carrying GSAT-6A, blasted off from the second launch pad of Isro's spaceport, around 105 kms from at 4.56 pm on Thursday.

This is the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and sixth flight with Indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage.

The rocket's weight is 415.6 tonne measuring 49.1 metre tall.

The was placed into orbit 17 minutes after the launch.

According to ISRO, two improvements, induction of high thrust Vikas engine and electromechanical actuation system, have been made in the rocket's second stage this time around.

ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying communication blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in (Photo: PTI)

said that GSAT-6A, similar to GSAT-6 is a high power S-band communication configured around I-2K bus.

The mission life of spacecraft planned is about 10 years.

The will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications. is scheduled to be launched by GSLV-F08.

would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite, which will be in the next fiscal.

In the Union Budget for 2018-19, the Department of Space has been tasked with three earth observation space crafts ready for launch; four Polar Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle MkII and Mk III.