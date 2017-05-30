Isro plans to launch India's heaviest rocket on June 5

The Indian Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a communication GSAT-19 using its heaviest rocket GSLV Mark-III on June 5.



GSLV Mk-III is capable of launching 4-tonne satellites to the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). It is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25).

GSLV Mk-III-D1 is the first developmental flight, carrying a 3,136-kg to a GTO. The vehicle is configured with a 5-metre ogive payload fairing and a slanted strap-on nose cone to provide aerodynamic robustness.

The GSAT-19 Mission is scheduled to be launched on June 5 at 5:28 pm from a launch pad in

The carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders, besides the geostationary radiation spectrometer (GRASP) payload that would monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.

has been building heavier rockets to reduce dependency on foreign launchers. The GSLV Mk III rocket is expected to help the country save costs by cutting down on expenditure on launching heavy satellites through foreign space agencies.

GSLV Mark-III will be India's most powerful launch vehicle built to lift heavy communication satellites in space. It can loft satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg, which is double the load that the GSLV Mk-II can lift.

It will also enable to launch communications spacecraft to geostationary orbits of 36,000 kms from In the abssence of a powerful launcher, ends up paying a hefty price for the European rockets that can lift satellites wighing more than 2,000 kg.