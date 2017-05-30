TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India thanks Germany for backing its NSG membership bid
Business Standard

Isro plans to launch India's heaviest rocket on June 5

Isro has been building heavier rockets to reduce dependency on foreign launchers

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Isro
The GSLV Mk-III rocket is expected to help the country save costs by cutting down on expenditure on launching heavy satellites through foreign space agencies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a communication satellite GSAT-19 using its heaviest rocket GSLV Mark-III on June 5.

GSLV Mk-III satellite is capable of launching 4-tonne satellites to the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). It is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25).

GSLV Mk-III-D1 is the first developmental flight, carrying a 3,136-kg GSAT-19 satellite to a GTO. The vehicle is configured with a 5-metre ogive payload fairing and a slanted strap-on nose cone to provide aerodynamic robustness.

The GSAT-19 Mission is scheduled to be launched on June 5 at 5:28 pm from a launch pad in Sriharikota. 

The satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders, besides the geostationary radiation spectrometer (GRASP) payload that would monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.

Isro has been building heavier rockets to reduce dependency on foreign launchers. The GSLV Mk III rocket is expected to help the country save costs by cutting down on expenditure on launching heavy satellites through foreign space agencies.

GSLV Mark-III will be India's most powerful launch vehicle built to lift heavy communication satellites in space. It can loft satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg, which is double the load that the GSLV Mk-II can lift.

It will also enable Isro to launch communications spacecraft to geostationary orbits of 36,000 kms from India. In the abssence of a powerful launcher, Isro ends up paying a hefty price for the European rockets that can lift satellites wighing more than 2,000 kg.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Isro plans to launch India's heaviest rocket on June 5

Isro has been building heavier rockets to reduce dependency on foreign launchers

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a communication satellite GSAT-19 using its heaviest rocket GSLV Mark - III on June 5.GSLV-Mk III is capable of launching 4 tonne class of satellites to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit (GTO). It is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25).GSLV-Mk III-D1 is the first developmental flight, carrying 3136 kg GSAT-19 satellite to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The vehicle is configured with a 5 m ogive payload fairing and slanted strap-on nose cone to provide aerodynamic robustness.GSLV Mk III-D1/GSAT-19 Mission is scheduled to be launched on June 5, 2017 at 17:28 Hrs (IST) from the Second Launch Pad at SDSC SHAR, SriharikotaGSAT-19 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders.Besides, it carries a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the ...
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a communication satellite GSAT-19 using its heaviest rocket GSLV Mark-III on June 5.

GSLV Mk-III satellite is capable of launching 4-tonne satellites to the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). It is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25).

GSLV Mk-III-D1 is the first developmental flight, carrying a 3,136-kg GSAT-19 satellite to a GTO. The vehicle is configured with a 5-metre ogive payload fairing and a slanted strap-on nose cone to provide aerodynamic robustness.

The GSAT-19 Mission is scheduled to be launched on June 5 at 5:28 pm from a launch pad in Sriharikota. 

The satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders, besides the geostationary radiation spectrometer (GRASP) payload that would monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.

Isro has been building heavier rockets to reduce dependency on foreign launchers. The GSLV Mk III rocket is expected to help the country save costs by cutting down on expenditure on launching heavy satellites through foreign space agencies.

GSLV Mark-III will be India's most powerful launch vehicle built to lift heavy communication satellites in space. It can loft satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg, which is double the load that the GSLV Mk-II can lift.

It will also enable Isro to launch communications spacecraft to geostationary orbits of 36,000 kms from India. In the abssence of a powerful launcher, Isro ends up paying a hefty price for the European rockets that can lift satellites wighing more than 2,000 kg.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Isro plans to launch India's heaviest rocket on June 5

Isro has been building heavier rockets to reduce dependency on foreign launchers

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch a communication satellite GSAT-19 using its heaviest rocket GSLV Mark-III on June 5.

GSLV Mk-III satellite is capable of launching 4-tonne satellites to the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). It is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25).

GSLV Mk-III-D1 is the first developmental flight, carrying a 3,136-kg GSAT-19 satellite to a GTO. The vehicle is configured with a 5-metre ogive payload fairing and a slanted strap-on nose cone to provide aerodynamic robustness.

The GSAT-19 Mission is scheduled to be launched on June 5 at 5:28 pm from a launch pad in Sriharikota. 

The satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders, besides the geostationary radiation spectrometer (GRASP) payload that would monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.

Isro has been building heavier rockets to reduce dependency on foreign launchers. The GSLV Mk III rocket is expected to help the country save costs by cutting down on expenditure on launching heavy satellites through foreign space agencies.

GSLV Mark-III will be India's most powerful launch vehicle built to lift heavy communication satellites in space. It can loft satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg, which is double the load that the GSLV Mk-II can lift.

It will also enable Isro to launch communications spacecraft to geostationary orbits of 36,000 kms from India. In the abssence of a powerful launcher, Isro ends up paying a hefty price for the European rockets that can lift satellites wighing more than 2,000 kg.

image
Business Standard
177 22