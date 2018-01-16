Isro releases first image by Cartosat-2 series satellite, shows Indore city

on Tuesday released the first image captured by its satellite which was recently launched from the space agency's spaceport at Sriharikota, 110 km from here. The image shows a part of with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre. It was released on the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency's website. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit after it was launched onboard the rocket on January 12.

First Day Image from Satellitehttps://t.co/H4gCw9KK3A — (@isro) January 16, 2018

It is an advanced remote sensing satellite similar in configuration to earlier six spacecraft in the series and intended to augment data services to the users.The images sent by satellite will be useful for cartographic, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation besides Geographical Information System applications, among others.Thirty other satellites, including 28 from foreign countries, were also successfully launched along with the satellite.