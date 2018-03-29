Isro's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off

ISRO's GSLV rocket carrying the country's communications satellite GSAT-6A lifted off from the spaceport here today.

The GSLV-F08 rocket saddled with the passenger satellite in its payload fairing blasted off from the second launch pad at 4.56 pm.



Leaving behind plumes of smoke, the 49.1 metre tall GSLV soared majestically into clear skies, carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite to be injected into a geostationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km.

According to ISRO, two improvements-induction of high thrust Vikas engine and electromechanical actuation system - have been made in the rocket's second stage this time around.

Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), carrying the GSAT-6A seen at the Umbilical Tower of the Second Launch Pad, at Sriharikota (Photo: PTI)

The ISRO said that the GSAT-6A was similar to the GSAT-6.

The satellite will provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques. These are useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.

ISRO Chairman K.Sivan had earlier told IANS that the GSAT-6A would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite, which will be in the next fiscal.