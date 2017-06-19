ISRO's maiden Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1,000 earth days

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) maiden interplanetary mission, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), completed 1,000 days in its orbit on Monday, well beyond its designed mission life of six months.

The mission of ISRO, which was launched on November 5, 2013, by PSLV-C25, an expandable launch system, entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt.

The is credited with many laurels like cost-effectiveness, a short period of realisation, economical mass-budget, miniaturisation of five heterogeneous science payloads etc.

The satellite is in good health and continues to work as expected. The scientific analysis of the data received from the Mars Orbiter spacecraft is in progress.

The ISRO has also launched Announcement of Opportunity (AO) programmes for researchers in the country to use data for research and development.

The Mars Colour Camera, one of the scientific payloads onboard MOM, has produced more than 715 images so far.

The went through a communication 'blackout' as a result of solar conjunction from June 2, 2015, to July 2, 2015. Telemetry data was received during most of the conjunction period except for 9 days from June 10 to June 18, during superior conjunction.

The spacecraft was commanded with autonomy features starting from May 18, 2015, which enabled it to survive the communication 'blackout' period without any ground commands or intervention.

The spacecraft experienced 'whiteout' geometry from May 18, 2016, to May 30, 2016.

The 'whiteout' is a period when the is between Mars and Sun, which makes all the communication impossible between the and Mars due to high solar radiation.

