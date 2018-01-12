Isro's PSLV-C40 successfully places 31 satellites in two different orbits

The (Isro) has started the new year with a successful note by successfully launching PSLV-C40, which was carrying India's earth observation along with 30 nano satellites. The foreign statellites belong to Canada, Finland, France, Korea, UK and USA.

Isro's chairman designate said that today's launch is a green flag for some of the important launches including Chandrayaan-2, MK-II among others in 2018.

A S Kiran Kumar, chairman, said, " is starting 2018 with the successful launch of Cartosat-2, which he says is Isro's New Year gift to the country. The launch was satisfactory and few important launches are to be followed during the year."

Isro's workhorse has successfully launched 31 Satellites in a Single Flight ISRO's Polar Launch Vehicle, in its 42nd flight.

The flight, designated as PSLV-C40, successfully lifted off at 0929 hrs IST from the First Launch Pad of Sriharkota space port, near Chennai on Friday with the 710 kg Series Remote Sensing along with 30 co-passenger satellites.

After a flight lasting 16 minutes 37 seconds, the satellites achieved the Polar Sun Synchronous Orbit of 503 km inclined at an angle of 97.55 degree to the equator. In the succeeding seven minutes, series satellite, INS-1C and 28 customer satellites successfully separated from the in a predetermined sequence.

The fourth stage of PSLV-C40 fired twice for short durations to achieve a polar orbit of 365 km height in which India's Microsat successfully separated.

After separation, the two solar arrays of series were deployed automatically and ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru took over the control of the

So far, has successfully launched 51 Indian satellites and 237 customer satellites from abroad.

On multiple orbit launch, which was carried out in this mission, Kumar said, it gives a significant advantage over many other launchers.

Firstly, by virtue of being able to carry smaller satellites, which require to go along with some other satellites. If the launch vehicle takes it to only one orbit, the number of opportunities available for these smaller satellites to get into orbit is huge. That is where the capability of the launch vehicle to put it into multiple orbits is definitely a big advantage.

2018 pipeline

"We have some exciting launches coming up including Chandrayaan 2, MKIII and MKII" said chairman-designate Sivan.

Kumar said is targeting at least one launch a month.

He added, it is a huge challenge as the supply chain has to be managed, the complete chain of inputs required for assembly and integration has to be done.

For the communication -- Mark II -- first stage is already assembled. It is targeted for some time next month, whihc will be followed by Mark III, then a carrying IRNSS I9.

Another very important this year is the GSAT 11, which will give us about 32 beams covering India and almost 40 Gbps capacity, which is a significant improvement.

In addition to that SAT is working on a high throughput satellite, as part of the next generation Mark III.

"We are trying to push the launch to such an extent that we have at least three of the category and nine of category in a year," said Kumar.