Isro's record satellites' launch: The sky belongs to India

India is currently providing the cheapest services in the $5.4 billion satellite launching industry

Sahil Makkar  |  New Delhi 

Space agency ISRO successfully launched a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37 series from the spaceport of Sriharikota. Photo: PTI

By successful placing a record 104 satellites using single rocket, India’s International Space Research Organisation (Isro) has again proved that it dominates the commercial market for international space. 

India is currently providing the cheapest services in the $5.4 billion satellite launching industry, compared to other countries and private players. 

Of the 104 satellites it launched, 101 belonged to the other countries, including the US (96), the Netherlands (1), Switzerland (1), Israel (1), Kazakhstan (1) and the UAE (1). 

The earlier record of successfully placing the satellites on a single rocket was held by the Russian space agency for 37 satellites. Isro’s previous record was 23 satellite in 2015. 

Isro had come a long way in the past five decades. From asking Russia to launch India’s first satellite Aryabhata in 1975, it became the first organisation in the world to reach Mars in its first attempt in 2014.
