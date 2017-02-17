Isro scouting out for 87 engineers

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is currently conducting an annual recruitment of Scientists/ SC with B.E/B.Tech or equivalent degree in electronics, mechanical and computer science. Interested and eligible candidates can register the applications online at the official website www. gov.in. The registration is hosted on the website since February 15, 2017, and the last date to apply for the posts is March 7, 2017.





Post code Field No. of vacancies for Persons with Disabilities BE 001 Scientist/Engineer 'SC’ [Electronics] 42 12 (6 - HH + 6 - OH) BE 002 Scientist/Engineer 'SC’ [Mechanical] 36 10 (5- HH + 5-OH) BE 003 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' [Computer Science] 09 2 (1- HH + 1- VH) Note: OH - Orthopaedically Handicapped; VH - Visually Handicapped; HH - Hearing Handicapped currently offers the position of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' in Level 10 of pay matrix to the young graduates in the following disciplines:-



Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates have to be B.E./B.Tech or equivalent qualification in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available). According to the official notification, candidates applying with a qualification of AMIE/Grad IETE should have 65% marks or CGPA 6.84 in Section ‘B’ alone. Candidates about to complete the course in the academic year 2016-17 are also eligible to apply, provided final degree is available by August 31, 2017.

The age limit for the posts is 35 years as on March 7, 2017. Ex-Servicemen and Persons with Disabilities are eligible for age relaxation as per Government of India orders.

Application process

Candidates registered under Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions can visit website and follow the application procedure as stated. Applications will be received online only.

How to apply

1. Log on to the website www. gov.in

2. Click on the Career option

3. Click on the Apply now option next to Annual recruitment of Scientist/Engineer 'SC'

4. Click on the post intended to apply for

5. Enter the details required including Full Name (as appearing in 10th/SSLC/Matriculation marks sheet), valid and active e-mail id, gender, category, father's name etc

6. After registration, save the online registration number for future reference

7. Proceed to make payments for either online or offline

8. After successful registration, download and print the personalised registration confirmation form from the system that contains the Name of the candidate, registration number, advertisement no., and postcode for future reference.

Candidates who are already employed under Central/ State Government/ PSU/ Autonomous bodies have to send a 'No Objection Certificate’ from the employer concerned, duly indicating their registration number and postcode on the reverse to the Administrative Officer [ICRB], Headquarters, Bengaluru within seven days of filing the applications on-line by the candidates, no later than March 15, 2017.

Application fee

After submitting the application, candidates can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for fee payment i.e. March 8, 2017 (11:59 PM). Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 for each application. The payment can be made online using Internet Banking/Debit Card or offline by visiting nearest SBI branch.

To pay an application fee, candidate, after submitting an application, can click on Make Payment button and will be redirected to State Bank Multi Option Payments Systems (MOPS) page. The candidate may choose one of the online payment modes for making payment.

1. Net Banking: State Bank of India

2. Net Banking: Other Banks

3. DebitCard: StateBankofIndia

4. DebitCard: OtherBanks, or

Candidate interested in making offline payment have to opt for Pre-printed SBI Challan option. He/she should download, print and pay the application fees in cash at any SBI branch.

To check the payment status and print receipt, candidates can visit “Payment Status” link available. No other mode of payment will be acceptable.

All Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-serviceman and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

In the case of submission of duplicate/multiple applications by Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-serviceman [EX] and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates, the last application submitted before the last date for submission of application shall be considered for further processing.

In the case of submission of duplicate/multiple applications by other candidates including OBC, the application against which the ‘application fee’ has been received within the last date for payment of application fee only will be considered.

Selection process

Based on the academic performance and bio-data, initial screening will be conducted to shortlist candidates for written test. The written test is scheduled for May 7, 2017, at twelve venues viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The call letters for the written test to the shortlisted candidates will be sent only by e-mail during the third/last week of April 2017. The written test paper consists of 90 objective-type questions carrying equal marks. Based on the performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

Written test is only a first level screening and the test scores will not be considered for final selection process. Final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Interview and those who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.

Candidates attending the interview will be reimbursed to and fro second-class train fare by the shortest route from the city indicated in the online application form to the place of interview (change of address and city for the purpose will not be entertained). Those called for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in their applications submitted online, at the time of interview.

Pay and allowances

Selected candidates will be appointed as Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 of Pay Matrix and will be paid minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month. In addition, House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance at the prescribed rates in force at the place of posting will be paid for those who are not availing Departmental Housing and Transport facility, respectively. The new recruits will be governed by the New Pension Scheme.

The posts are temporary but likely to continue. The appointees are liable to be posted in any of the Centres/Units of the Isro/ Department of space situated anywhere in India as and when required. Candidates may have to work on round the clock shift basis depending on the functional requirements.

Answer keys

The answer keys will be published on the website within three working days of the written test, i.e. on May 11, 2017. The candidates may raise objections with valid justifications, if any, within 5 days, i.e. on or before May 15, 2017, of publishing the answer keys in the website.

About Isro

Isro/Department of Space Centres/Units are engaged in Research and Development activities in the development of Space Application, Space Science and Technology. Challenging opportunities exist at to undertake the development of innovative technologies and establish the advanced technical infrastructure needed for space exploration and beyond.

The future Programme envisages the development of cutting edge technologies for the reusable launch vehicle, development of advanced technologies for Human Spaceflight Programme, advanced high-efficiency semi- cryogenic propulsion engine, an advanced communication satellite, air breathing propulsion, hyperspectral imaging sensors, lunar & Planetary exploration etc.