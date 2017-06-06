Isro to carry local satellites on GSLV Mk III before hurling foreign ones

The Indian Organisation (Isro) may have to wait till 2020 to hurl satellites for global customers on its most powerful rocket, as the Geosynchronous (GSLV-MK III), needs to first fulfil local demand for heavy satellite launches.

GSLV-MK III, which uses a homegrown has to do at least two more launches before it begins with commercial operations. After that, will need to carry heavier to meet the shortage of transponders for Indian customers."

"It should take 3-4 years for us to get into the global market with GSLV-MK III,"says Ajey Lele, senior fellow in the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA). "Like the Polar (PSLV), until we conduct three to four successful launches in 4-6 tonne class of satellites, it will not attract global customers," adds Lele.

Monday's launch demonstrated Isro's mastery of a after almost three decades of sustained efforts, following which the research organisation can improvise and build more powerful GSLV-MK III can carry up to four tonnes of into space. The second development flight is slated by March.

At the same time, is working on a more powerful GSLV-MK III, which can carry satellites weighinng up to six tonnes into space. Simultaneously, it will build a two-stage rocket that will be powered by a semi- in the first stage and a with a capacity to lift ten-tonne satellites in the second stage. Agency plans to develop the rocket by incurring a fraction of the cost that they usually end up paying for foreign launchers.

Space consultancy Euroconsult anticipates the launch of 560 satellites over a period of ten years by various companies. Most of these satellites would replace communications systems meandering in the orbit.

Over two-thirds of the commercial space market remains concentrated in the geostationary orbit- the destination for almost 300 satellites that are operated by around 30 companies for providing communications and broadcasting services. The 11 commercial constellations to be launched into the non-geostationary orbits for the twin purposes of communications and satellite imaging should represent a market of $1.6 billion per year over the decade, it said.

Analysts say that the opportunity for will only increase as it perfects a safer and more reliable rocket.

"The market is expanding for many clients for this class of India, under all circumstances, will offer a cost advantage," says Lele.



will, however, use an Ariane 5 rocket, provided by the European launch provider Arianespace, to hurl the GSAT-11 satellite in its upcoming launch.

Isro's chairman, A S Kiran Kumar, had on Monday said that the organisation's focus would be to reduce reliance on foreign launchers to carry satellites to space.