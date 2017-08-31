ISRO to send IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to space today; countdown begins

-
The countdown begins as the PSLV-C39, which is carrying the 1,425 Kg IRNSS-1H series satellite for navigation-related applications, is all set to be launched from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Thursday.
The PSLV will launch IRNSS-1H, the eighth satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO).
The launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR.
The PSLV-C39, like the previous six launches of IRNSS satellites, will use the 'XL' version of the PSLV that is equipped with six strap-ons, each carrying 12 tonnes of propellant.
