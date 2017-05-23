IT industry layoffs: Upskilling may help professionals save their careers

IT professionals can increase their salaries by a third through analytics upskilling as companies are looking for those who can apply Machine Learning and Big Data to solve real business problems, says a study.

According to Analytics Industry Report 2017 by Jigsaw Academy and Analytics Vidhya, analytics skills will not only save careers for IT professionals, but also help them get a boost in their pay.

The report noted that machine learning is one of the hottest required skills in the market currently, with an average pay of Rs 10.43 lakh per annum, while Big Data comes in close with an average pay of Rs 9.93 lakh per annum.

Professionals with both these skill (machine learning and Big Data) may fetch Rs 13.94 lakh per annum on an average.

"Companies are looking out for well-rounded professionals who can apply Machine Learning and Big Data to solve real business problems," Analytics Vidhya Founder and CEO Kunal Jain said.

The Indian IT industry has for the better part been services focused. While that worked a decade ago, it is no longer the need of the industry, the report said.

"Analytics, Big Data, and Machine Learning skills are making people stand out and get hired at handsome pay packages. It is time to pivot towards these for a future proof career," Jigsaw Academy COO and co-founder Sarita Digumarti said.

The report is based on information collected from over 65,000 analytics professionals with advanced analytics/data science skills, and focused on the industry and trends for the upcoming year.