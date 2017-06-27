TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

It's an honour for 125 billion Indians: Narendra Modi at White House

Earlier Trump tweeted about the arrival of PM Modi and called him 'a true friend'

IANS  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump (left) and First Lady Melania Trump (right) receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at White House. (Photo: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached White House on Monday afternoon where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed him.

Modi called the "immense warmth" by the White House as an honour for 125 billion Indians.

"The way I have been welcomed by the President and the First Lady is the honour for 125 billion Indians," Modi said at the White House.

"I remember very well when he (Trump) was not even the President and he visited India in 2014 and when media asked him about me, he was full of very warm remarks and observations about me. I am still very grateful," Modi said before his meeting with President Trump.

Earlier Trump tweeted about the arrival of Modi and called him "a true friend". Hours before the Modi-Trump meet, the US on Monday also declared the Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.

