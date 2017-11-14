JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Masjids can be built anywhere but not on Ram Janmabhoomi: Subramanian Swamy

India home to 2,45,000 millionaires; household wealth at $5 trillion
Business Standard

It's official! Rasgullah is from Bengal, not Odisha

West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha have been engaged in a legal battle over the origin of the cottage cheese-based sweet since June 2015

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

It's official: Rasgullah is from Bengal; GI status granted

A bitter tug-of-war over a popular sweet has been resolved, with West Bengal besting Odisha in the battle over the origins of the rasgullah.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that her state had been granted GI or the Geographical Indication status for the sweet.


"Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI... status for Rosogolla," Banerjee, currently in London, tweeted.

West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha have been engaged in a legal battle over the origin of the cottage cheese-based sweet since June 2015.

The GI under the World Trade Organisation is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.

First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements