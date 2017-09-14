It's quixotic: Cong wonders why Modi hosted Abe in Gujarat and not Delhi

The Congress
on Wednesday raised questions over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state visit to Ahmedabad and not the country's national
capital and hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections.
"We do not want to transgress propriety by commenting on a state visit but it is rather quixotic that the Prime Minister of a country as important as Japan, who is almost India's strategic partner in many respects, is strangely not even being hosted in Delhi," he said.
He hoped a state visit was not being used for "political purposes" in view of the elections in Gujarat, slated to be held later this year.
"With an election
in Gujarat around the corner, it does raise a question — and I hope this is not the case — that a state visit is actually being used for political purposes because the manner in which it is structured is rather awkward," he told reporters here.
Tewari said India
had a great relationship with Japan and that relationship, its foundations and consolidation had been laid during the UPA regime.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and his wife Akie Abe paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI)
Japanese Prime Minister Abe arrived here today on a two- day visit with a packed agenda that includes the laying of the foundation stone for India's first bullet train project
between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
Tewari also criticised the government over the handling of the Rohingyas issue and said the criticism India
had been subjected to by the United Nations Human Rights Council was "absolutely unprecedented".
"The stand which this government has taken on the Rohingyas is totally contrary to India's traditions where we have welcomed the persecuted from any part of our neighbourhood," he said.
He said India
had not faced "this kind of ignominy".
"So, therefore, you can be critical of (Congress
vice president) Rahul Gandhi, but I think the time has come for the NDA-BJP Government and the Prime Minister to introspect that mere speeches and road shows with leaders of other countries do not substitute for diplomacy," Tewari said.
On Gandhi's recent remarks in the US about being ready to take over as the party chief, he said the Congress
was a democratic party and an organisational election
process was on.
"You don't second guess an organisational election
process. It will culminate logically in what the aspirations and the desires of the Congress
workers are," he said.
