It takes two to tango

Sonam Kapoor's astute fashion sense and her sister Rhea's creative prowess come together in Rheson

Sonam Kapoor's astute fashion sense and her sister Rhea's creative prowess come together in Rheson

When Sonam and Rhea Kapoor recently launched their fashion line, Rheson, it surprised no one. One being Bollywood’s favourite fashionista and the other the creative force behind those glamorous looks, it only seemed like a natural progression for the duo to start a clothing brand of their own. In the past couple of years, Sonam had been approached by countless brands to lend her name to a line designed by them. But she, along with her sister, decided to do her own thing to get it right. “We wanted to work on something that is owned by us and had our personal ...

Avantika Bhuyan