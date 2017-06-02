It takes two to tango

When Sonam and Rhea Kapoor recently launched their fashion line, Rheson, it surprised no one. One being Bollywood’s favourite fashionista and the other the creative force behind those glamorous looks, it only seemed like a natural progression for the duo to start a clothing brand of their own. In the past couple of years, Sonam had been approached by countless brands to lend her name to a line designed by them. But she, along with her sister, decided to do her own thing to get it right. “We wanted to work on something that is owned by us and had our personal ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?