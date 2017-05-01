It was buffalo meat, not cow meat: Kajol clarifies after video gets trolled

Kajol deleted the clip from her Instagram and Facebook accounts after it attracted negative comments

Actress Kajol, who was trolled online for posting a video of a dish that her friend had prepared, on Monday clarified that it was actually



The 42-year-old actress issued a statement on Twitter, saying she did not want to hurt religious sentiments.



She deleted the clip from her and accounts after it attracted negative comments."A video of me at a friend's lunch said that there was a dish at the table. That's a miscommunication. What was shown was buffalo meat, that is legally available meat."I'm issuing this clarification because this is a sensitive matter that may hurt religious sentiments, which is not my intention," wrote.is banned in and other parts of the country.