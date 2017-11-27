Ivanka's GES visit to boost brand Hyderabad; 10,000 cops deployed for event

Two events happening in on Tuesday underscore the importance of this southern city as a booming tech hub, a key centre for entrepreneurship and the top ranking city in terms of quality of life.

will not only achieve the distinction of becoming the first Indian city to host (GES) but will also get a swanky metro rail.

The city, which hosted two US Presidents, Bill Clinton and George Bush, in 2000 and 2006 respectively, is all set to welcome President Donald Trump's daughter for

The White House advisor is leading the US delegation at the three-day event, which will bring together 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters from 150 countries.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Metro before joining Ivanka for the inaugural.

While is the latest in the long list of major international events hosted by the city during last few years, industry leaders hope the event will give a further boost to Brand

Billed as the most happening city, is recognized as go-to destination for the investors.

"Five most valued companies in the world have their largest presence outside the US, in No other city in the world enjoys this distinction," says Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Industry and Commerce in the Telangana government.

When the US government decided to organise the in India, the NITI Ayog invited eight cities to pitch for it. scored over others for having good MICE infrastructure, pleasant weather and for being an important centre for entrepreneurship and start-ups.

The International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of GES, has hosted several global conferences since 2006. It is considered as the best convention centre in South Asia.

"Hosting a global event is not a new thing for It is already on the global map but will underline the potential of the city," Srikanth Badiga, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) told IANS.

He believes the event would give boost to US investment into Telangana and increase the number of US companies having their presence here.

Hyderabad, which emerged on the global IT map in late 1990s, is home 130 American companies including giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Uber and Qualcomm.

"The city has a different level of relations with US companies. The number can grow manifold in days to come," Badiga said.

According to officials, the companies make investment or expand their presence in as it was a very liveable city, the quality of infrastructure was good while the cost was low and it had good quality of life.

For the third year in a row, Mercer ranked as the best city in terms of living standards among Indian cities.

" is a great opportunity for It will give boost to brand Hyderabad," V. Rajanna, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana, told IANS.

He believes is unique with its infrastructure, talent and good eco-system.

Rajanna, who is also Vice President and Regional Head and Global Head-Technology Business Unit at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said the investor-friendly policies of Telangana government had given further push to the growth.

Telangana last year enacted the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System - TS-IPASS - to encourage investors for quick implementation of their projects and to streamline the regulatory process.

The city's IT exports were a mere Rs 274 crore in 1997-98, which have now grown to over Rs 85,000 crore. The sector today employs over 4.30 lakh people.

is also considered the bulk drug capital of India, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the production in the country. It is expected to further cement its position with the launch of Pharma City, a special cluster.

Home to a large number of defence research laboratories, the city is emerging as the aerospace and defence industry hub. The facilities which have come up here in recent times include those manufacturing cabins of the helicopters that fly the US President and F-16 fighter jets.

Over 10,000 policemen to provide security for Ivanka Trump's visit, GES

A massive security cover will be thrown around the city w the th deployment of over 10,000 policemen.

Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy told reporters on Saturday that all security arrangements have been made for the peaceful and smooth conduct the of three-day event, which will be attended by 1,500 delegates from India, the US and other countries.

He said Ivanka will arrive at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in the early hours of November 28 and will leave in the evening of November 29.

Modi will arrive at Begumpet Airport in the afternoon of Tuesday and will reach Miyapur in a helicopter. After inaugurating Metro project and riding in the train to Kukatpally and back to Miyapur, he will leave for International Convention Centre (HICC), in a chopper.

The police chief said after attending inaugural session, Modi, Ivanka and other delegates reach Taj Falaknuma, a palace hotel in the old city, to attend the dinner hosted by the Indian Government.

After the dinner, Modi will depart from the airport at Shamshabad.

The force which will be deployed by Telangana police include personnel from anti-terrorist unit OCTOPUS, and anti-Maoist force Greyhounds.

The police chief said 50 dog squads and 40 teams for anti-sabotage checks will be pressed into service.

Anti-sabotage checks, access control, road openings, CCTV surveillance system, security vetting of individuals and quick reaction teams will form part of security arrangements

Reddy said the security arrangements were made in close coordination with US security agencies and Special Protection Group (SPG) and as per the security and protocol guidelines of the Indian Government for foreign dignitaries.

A command and control centre has been opened at DGP's office to monitor security arrangements while a control room will work at HICC. The Police Commissioners of and Cyberabad will be incharge of security in their respective jurisdictions.

Besides the airports, helipads, HICC, Falaknuma, Miyapur and Kukatpally Metro stations, tight security will also be in place at 21 hotels where the delegates will be staying and also at Golconda Fort, where the Telangana government is hosting a dinner for delegates on November 29.

Eleven senior officers have been made incharge of security at the venues, hotels, airports and other places.

The DGP denied reports that Telangana policemen were asked not to be in their uniforms. "They will wear uniforms wherever required," he said