Ivanka Trump tweets gratitude to PM Modi for invitation to India

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting her to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Ivanka to India for the event later this year saying, "Delighted to have met you at the White House. Look forward to welcoming you in India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit later this year."
In response, Ivanka tweeted her gratitude to the Prime Minister saying, "Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall."
Earlier, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi pledged to increase economic cooperation to make their nations stronger and their citizens more prosperous.
The leaders committed that the United States and India -- leading engines of growth in the global economy -- should intensify their economic cooperation to make their nations stronger and their citizens more prosperous.
Noting that extensive economic and tax reforms launched in their respective countries will unlock immense economic opportunities for both countries, both leaders committed to further expanding and balancing the trade relationship and to removing obstacles to growth and jobs creation.
Trump extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi even as he, along with First Lady Melania, received him at the White House earlier in the day.
Heaping praises on Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that he had been reading a lot about him and that he would want to congratulate him for the exemplary leadership he has shown, primarily, economically.
Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for the warm welcome rendered to him, said the kind of welcome he was given, it was a welcome to the 125 crore people of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU