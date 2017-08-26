JUST IN
J&K: 3 CRPF jawans, 1 policeman injured in Pulwama terror attack

The militants opened fire on district police lines

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Four security personnel, including 3 CRPF jawans and 1 Jammu and Kashmir policeman, were today injured in a pre-dawn attack by militants on a police building in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) Pulwama at around 4:30 am, resulting in injuries to the four security personnel, a police official told PTI.


He said the security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on till last reports came in.

Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, he added.

