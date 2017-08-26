J&K: 3 CRPF jawans, 1 policeman injured in Pulwama terror attack

Four security personnel, including 3 jawans and 1 policeman, were today injured in a pre-dawn attack by on a police building in south Kashmir's district.



The opened fire on district police lines (DPL) at around 4:30 am, resulting in injuries to the four security personnel, a police official told PTI.



He said the security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on till last reports came in.Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, he added.