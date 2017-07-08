TRENDING ON BS
5 years after Nirbhaya incident, 277% rise in rape cases reported in Delhi
J&K: Army officer, wife killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC

The firing is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating: Defence Ministry spokesman

IANS  |  Jammu 

Ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army personnel taking positions in an orchard field during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Two civilians were killed and two others injured on Saturday as Pakistani troops shelled and fired along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Punj district, police said.

"The victims comprised an off-duty soldier and his wife. The couple's two children were injured when a shell fired from across the border hit their house on the LoC in Gulpur area," the police said.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on Indian positions in Gulpur, according to defence sources

"The firing which started from 6.30 a.m., is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

