J&K: Army officer, wife killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC

-
ALSO READJammu & Kashmir: Schools along LoC shut after Pak shelling kills woman Pakistan ceasefire violation: J&K govt shuts schools along LoC for 2 days Kashmir attack: 30 families affected, 1 woman killed in Pakistan shelling Pakistan troops violates ceasefire along LoC, 3rd violation in 24 hours Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of J&K
-
Two civilians were killed and two others injured on Saturday as Pakistani troops shelled and fired along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Punj district, police said.
"The victims comprised an off-duty soldier and his wife. The couple's two children were injured when a shell fired from across the border hit their house on the LoC in Gulpur area," the police said.
Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on Indian positions in Gulpur, according to defence sources
"The firing which started from 6.30 a.m., is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU