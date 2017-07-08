J&K: Army officer, wife killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC

Two were killed and two others injured on Saturday as shelled and fired along the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Punj district, police said.

"The victims comprised an off-duty and his wife. The couple's two children were injured when a shell fired from across the hit their house on the in Gulpur area," the police said.

Earlier on Saturday, Army began indiscriminate firing and on Indian positions in Gulpur, according to sources

"The firing which started from 6.30 a.m., is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating," Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

