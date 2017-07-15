J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Rajnath Singh, says China meddling in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister met Union Home Minister on Saturday to discuss the situation in the valley in the wake of the Amarnath terror attack and said that "unfortunately has also started interfering" in matters pertaining to the state.

After the 30-minute meeting at his residence here, she told the media that Monday night's attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in which seven devotees were killed was aimed at "disturbing communal harmony".

She blamed the unrest on "external forces" and thanked Singh for "supporting us in tough times".

"External forces are involved in this fight, there is infiltration, militants are coming. Their attempt is to spoil the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir," Mehbooba said, adding "Now, unfortunately, has also started interfering."

"The way communal harmony was maintained in the whole country...The enemy wanted to cause communal riots in the whole country by this attack.

"I am thankful to the people of my country and the Home Minister that in this difficult situation they supported us, and in this situation, which involves external forces... I am happy that all our political parties are together," she said.

"We are not fighting for law and order situation in Kashmir... Until the whole nation and all political parties are united, we cannot win this fight," she said.

Asked if there was any discussion on Article 370, she said: "When the GST (Goods and Services Tax) was passed, the President reaffirmed that Article 370 will be taken in account... Article 370 is linked to the sentiments of people of Kashmir."

Seven pilgrims were killed and 14 others, including policemen, injured when a bus of Amarnath Yatris was attacked in Anantang district. The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after the yatra.

on Wednesday said it was ready to play a "constructive role" in improving India-Pakistan ties over Kashmir, where the "situation has attracted the attention of the international community".

However, India rebuffed Beijing's offer, saying "We are ready to talk Kashmir with Pakistan, but no third party mediation."

