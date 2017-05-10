J&K crisis: Army officer trapped, brutally killed by terrorists in Shopian

TRENDING ON BS
Monsoon 2017: Relax, India will get higher rainfall this season, says IMD
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Lieutenant Umar Fayyaz of 2 Rajputana Rifles, was killed in Shopian. Image: @manaman_chhina
An army officer was found killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir, on Wednesday, police sources said.

The body of the Lieutenant rank officer was found with bullet wounds in Hermain area of the district, they said.



Police said the officer, hailing from neighbouring Kulgam district, had gone to Shopian to attend the marriage function of a relative.

An army official here said they have received an input and are verifying the circumstances in which the officer was found dead.

Police said he was kidnapped by terrorists late last night in the town of Kulgam in south Kashmir when he went to attend a family function, reported NDTV.

The officer has been identified as Umar Fayyaz, a Lieutenant rank officer of 2 Rajputana Riffles. He had joined the army recently.
 

