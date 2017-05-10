J&K crisis: Army officer trapped, brutally killed by terrorists in Shopian

-
ALSO READJammu & Kashmir: 3 soldiers, 1 civilian killed in terror attack in Shopian Kashmir crisis: Indian army arrests 12-yr-old PoK boy along LoC in Rajouri J&K: Avalanches leave four dead, Army officer missing Pakistan had a 'direct role' in mutilation of jawan's body in Machhil: Army Pakistan army chief holds special security meeting at Corps Headquarters
-
An army officer was found killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir, on Wednesday, police sources said.
The body of the Lieutenant rank officer was found with bullet wounds in Hermain area of the district, they said.
Police said the officer, hailing from neighbouring Kulgam district, had gone to Shopian to attend the marriage function of a relative.
An army official here said they have received an input and are verifying the circumstances in which the officer was found dead.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU