J&K crisis: Army officer trapped, brutally killed by terrorists in Shopian

An army officer was found killed in district of south Kashmir, on Wednesday, police sources said.



The body of the Lieutenant rank officer was found with wounds in Hermain area of the district, they said.

Police said he was kidnapped by terrorists late last night in the town of Kulgam in south when he went to attend a family function, reported NDTV.

Police said the officer, hailing from neighbouring Kulgam district, had gone to to attend the marriage function of a relative.An army official here said they have received an input and are verifying the circumstances in which the officer was found dead.

The officer has been identified as Umar Fayyaz, a Lieutenant rank officer of 2 Rajputana Riffles. He had joined the army recently.

