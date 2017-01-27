J&K: Death toll in Gurez sector avalanche climbs to 14

Bodies of four missing soldiers were on Friday recovered from avalanche-hit sector, taking the in the incident to 14, police said.

"Four bodies of soldiers were recovered from the site by rescue teams in today. The of personnel has now risen to 14," a police official said.

Two avalanches hit personnel in sector on Wednesday evening trapping several soldiers under the debris.

While seven personnel were rescued alive by the teams, bodies of 10 soldiers were recovered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died after he came under an in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Fateh Mohammad Mughal ventured out of his home on Thursday evening when he came under an avalanche.

Local residents and police pulled Mughal out of the debris and moved him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

More than 20 persons, including 15 personnel, have died in avalanches since Wednesday caused by fresh snowfall across Kashmir over the past four days.

Authorities have issued a high danger warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir Valley in view of fresh snowfall.