J&K: Death toll in Gurez sector avalanche climbs to 14

Bodies of four missing soldiers were on Friday recovered from avalanche-hit Gurez
sector, taking the death toll
in the incident to 14, police said.
"Four bodies of soldiers were recovered from the avalanche
site by rescue teams in Gurez
today. The death toll
of army
personnel has now risen to 14," a police official said.
Two avalanches hit army
personnel in Gurez
sector on Wednesday evening trapping several soldiers under the debris.
While seven personnel were rescued alive by the teams, bodies of 10 soldiers were recovered on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died after he came under an avalanche
in Uri sector of Baramulla district.
Fateh Mohammad Mughal ventured out of his home on Thursday evening when he came under an avalanche.
Local residents and police pulled Mughal out of the avalanche
debris and moved him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
More than 20 persons, including 15 army
personnel, have died in avalanches since Wednesday caused by fresh snowfall across Kashmir over the past four days.
Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche
warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir Valley in view of fresh snowfall.
