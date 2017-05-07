Jammu and Kashmir govt asks deputy commissioners to act against 34 channels

Centre asked state govt to stop unauthorised broadcast of Pakistani, Saudi Arabian channels in state

The government has asked all the of the state to take action against transmission of 34 TV channels, including those from and Saudi Arabia, saying they have the potential to incite violence and create law and order situation.



The directive comes after the Centre asked the state government to take immediate steps to stop the unauthorised broadcast of Pakistani and Saudi Arabian in the state.



"It has been reported that the cable operators in the Valley have been transmitting certain TV (which are not permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India).



"It needs being noted that transmission of non-permitted TV apart from attracting the violation (of the law), has the potential to encourage or incite violence and create law and order disturbances in the Kashmir Valley," an order issued yesterday by Principal Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, to all the deputy magistrates (deputy commissioners) of the state said.



Goyal asked to clarify as to what action has been taken in regard to media reports that certain cable operators were transmitting such non-permitted and also directed them to take urgent necessary action.



"In the circumstances, it is impressed upon you to ensure that urgent necessary action is taken in accordance with provisions of law," the order reads.



He said the transmission of non-permitted TV by the cable operators attracts violation of the Cable TV Networks Regulation Rules.



"As per Section 11 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, the district magistrate has the power to seize the equipment in case of a violation," the order reads.



On Friday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu spoke with the state chief secretary over the issue and sought a compliance report at the earliest.



He expressed concern over reports that these were being broadcast in without permission.



The State Home Department, which is headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has listed 34 such belonging to and including Zakir Naik's banned Peace TV.



The 34 are Peace TV Urdu and English, ARY QTV, Madni Channel, Noor TV, Hadi TV, Paigam, Hidayat, Saudi Al- Sunnah Al-Nabawiyah, Saudi-Al-Quran Al-Karim, Sehar, Karbala TV, Ahli-biat TV, Message TV, Hum TV, ARY Digital Asia, Hum Sitaray, ARY Zindagi, PTV Sports, ARY Musik, TV One, ARY Masala, ARY Zauq, A TV, Geo News, ARY News Asia, Abb Takk News, Waseb TV, 92 News, Duniya News, Samna News, Geo Tez, Express News and ARY News.



The principal secretary, Home Department, asked the to file a compliance report by email by today.

Press Trust of India