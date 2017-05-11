-
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday shut schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and shelled civilian areas, killing a woman.
An order to close schools has been issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)of Nowshera tehsil.
"All schools close to the LoC were shut in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district as a precautionary measure today following the death of a woman and injuries to her husband in shelling by the Pakistan Army", a senior police officer said.
A 35-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured as Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector.
The shelling has affected five-six hamlets along the LoC including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali and Khamba since last night.
