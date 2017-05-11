Jammu & Kashmir: Schools along LoC shut after Pak shelling kills woman

Pakistani army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector

The government on Thursday shut schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district after violated the and shelled civilian areas, killing a woman.



An order to close schools has been issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)of Nowshera tehsil.



"All schools close to the were shut in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district as a precautionary measure today following the death of a woman and injuries to her husband in shelling by the Army", a senior police officer said.



A 35-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured as Pakistani army violated the along the in Nowshera sector.



The shelling has affected five-six hamlets along the including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali and Khamba since last night.

Press Trust of India