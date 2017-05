The government on Thursday shut schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district after violated the and shelled civilian areas, killing a woman.



An order to close schools has been issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)of Nowshera tehsil.

"All schools close to the were shut in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district as a precautionary measure today following the death of a woman and injuries to her husband in shelling by the Army", a senior police officer said.A 35-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured as Pakistani army violated the along the in Nowshera sector.The shelling has affected five-six hamlets along the including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali and Khamba since last night.