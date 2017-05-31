J&K Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik released from Srinagar jail

Liberation Front leader Muhammad was on Wednesday released from Central Jail.

Malik was arrested from his uptown Maisuma residence on May 28 and lodged in Central Jail after obtaining police remand from a court for five days.

He was arrested a day after he visited south Kashmir Tral town residence of Hizbul commander Sabzar Bhat, who was killed along with his associate Faizan Ahmad, in Saimoh village of Pulwama district on Saturday.