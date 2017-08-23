J&K: No teachers since August 15 in this Udhampur school

The students in the Nanansoo village of Jammu and Kashmir's have been, for days, waiting for their teachers outside their primary school as teachers haven't turned up to teach since

Parents claim that the students wait outside the locked government-run primary school in the far-flung and the remotest corner of for two hours every day.

Speaking to ANI about it, a local, Bittu Ram said, "No teacher has come to the school since The children are really troubled and there is no other school nearby."

Another local Sushil Kumar said that absenteeism has become a routine of the teachers deputed here.

"The teachers visit school once in a blue moon but after 1 p.m. and close the school after one hour," he added.

Responding to the matter, Udhampur's Chief Education Officer J.R. Bhardwaj said an appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

"I have come to know that two teachers deputed at school are not teaching. I have sought a detailed report on this and an appropriate action will be taken," he added.

They demanded a punctual deputation of teachers in the school, so that they can get to attend their classes on a regular basis.

The said school was established in 2004.