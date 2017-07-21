J&K Police file FIR against Army for gunning down youth

The on Friday registered a case against a counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles unit in connection with the killing of a youth in Budgam district.

Tanveer Ahmad Pala was hit by a bullet when a stone pelting mob attacked a patrol party of 53 Rashtriya Rifles in Beerwah town on Friday.

Pala was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed.

Another youth was injured in the incident, but doctors termed his condition as stable.

in central Badgam district said a FIR had been registered against the unit in connection with Pala's death.

The said here that the foot patrol of the counter-insurgency unit was returning to their camp when near Beerwah some miscreants pelted stones at them.

"Someone among these miscreants also hurled a fire cracker towards the men. Because of the bang, the men thought a grenade was hurled and they retaliated."