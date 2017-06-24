TRENDING ON BS
J&K lynching: BJP expresses shock, demands fast-track special court
J&K Police forms SIT to expedite probe into lynching of DSP Pandit

Pandit was lynched by an unruly mob outside the Jamia Masjid while he was on duty

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid and other senior officers carrying the coffin of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith during a wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Ayub Pandit, even as a senior police officer has been shunted out.

Authorities issued marching orders for Sajad Bhat, Superintendent of Police incharge of Srinagar north where Pandit was lynched by a mob late on Thursday.

A wireless message flashed by Director General of Police S P Vaid ordered attachment of Bhat, SP North (Srinagar) at the police headquarters, while Additional SP (Traffic) Sajad Shah was ordered to look after Srinagar north as well.

Pandit was lynched by an unruly mob outside the Jamia Masjid while he was on duty.

Meanwhile, three more persons have been arrested in the case, taking the total number of arrests to five, an official said.

Vaid told reporters that seven other persons have been identified and would be arrested soon.

