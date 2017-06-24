-
ALSO READCop lynching: Stop testing the patience of security forces, says Mufti Srinagar: Another cop posted where DSP Pandith was lynched Lynching of DSP Pandith: Three more arrested in Srinagar, SIT formed J&K lynching: BJP expresses shock, demands fast-track special court LeT perpetrators who killed 6 policemen will be tracked down soon: J&K DGP
-
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Ayub Pandit, even as a senior police officer has been shunted out.
Authorities issued marching orders for Sajad Bhat, Superintendent of Police incharge of Srinagar north where Pandit was lynched by a mob late on Thursday.
A wireless message flashed by Director General of Police S P Vaid ordered attachment of Bhat, SP North (Srinagar) at the police headquarters, while Additional SP (Traffic) Sajad Shah was ordered to look after Srinagar north as well.
Pandit was lynched by an unruly mob outside the Jamia Masjid while he was on duty.
Meanwhile, three more persons have been arrested in the case, taking the total number of arrests to five, an official said.
Vaid told reporters that seven other persons have been identified and would be arrested soon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU