Policeman shot dead by militants in Kashmir

Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam district

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The dead body of the murdered policeman. Photo: ANI
The dead body of the murdered policeman. Photo: ANI

Militants shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir's Kulgam district today.

Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam, a police official said.



He said the cop was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.

