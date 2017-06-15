Policeman shot dead by militants in Kashmir

Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam district

Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam district

Militants dead a in south Kashmir's Kulgam district today.



Constable Shabir Ahmad was outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam, a police official said.



He said the cop was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.

Press Trust of India