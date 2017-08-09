Some key Kashmiri separatists are in touch with militant leaders based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and are believed to be receiving from across the border, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.



Minister of State for Home Affairs said that inputs indicate the existence of nexus or collusion of disruptive elements sponsored by the neighbouring country and



"Some of the key separatist leaders have been noted being in touch with militant leaders based in Pakistan/ They have also been believed to be receiving instructions and financial support from Pakistani establishment for adverse activities in Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a written reply to a question.Ahir said necessary action is taken against such elements in accordance with the provisions of law."There is a well established institutional mechanism to effectively deal with illegal activities on the India-Pakistan border or Line of Control," he said.The minister said a cell to check terror funding and the fake currency has been set up by the Investigation Agency to investigate such cases."Five cases pertaining to funding of separatists and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have been registered by the Investigation Agency (NIA)," he said.

