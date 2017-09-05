JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India's Ankur Mittal wins silver at ISSF World Shotgun Championship

Better to merge banks when they are healthy: Rajan
Business Standard

J&K terror attack: India issues demarche to Pakistan

India tells Pakistan to crackdown on JeM, not allow its territory tp be used for terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Army
Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police men showing a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and explosives, seized during a joint operation in Rajouri | PTI Photo

India today summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and issued a demarche over the infiltration by a group of JeM terrorists who killed eight security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last month.

The Ministry of External Affairs lodged a strong protest with Acting High Commissioner Haider Shah over the infiltration by the group hailing from Pakistan who staged a terror attack on August 26.


In a statement, the MEA said Pakistan was asked to investigate the incident and bring to justice the individuals and entities responsible for orchestrating the heinous attack.

The MEA said it was conveyed to the envoy that DNA samples of the neutralized terrorists have been preserved and can be made available for investigation in Pakistan.

"The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Haider Shah was called in today and a strong protest was lodged at the cross border infiltration of a group of Pakistan nationals belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization in the intervening night of 16/17 August who carried out a brutal terror attack in District Police Lines, Pulwama," the statement said.

The MEA said Pakistan was also asked to abide by its commitment to not allow territory under its control to be used for terrorism, and take credible and effective action against the terrorist groups "operating from its soil and to prevent cross border infiltration".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 23:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU