TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Win over the poor to win 2017 assembly elections: Modi to BJP workers
Business Standard

J&K attack: Militants infiltrate GREF camp near LoC, 3 labourers dead

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Image via Shutterstock
Image via Shutterstock

Three civilians working as labourers were killed on Monday in a pre-dawn terror attack by militants on a General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

Two or more militants attacked the GREF camp around 1 am near LoC in Battal village, sources said.

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack, sources said.

In the attack, three civilians were killed, they said, adding that the victims were working as labourers with the GREF.

Troops along with the police have cordoned off the area and a counter operation has started, they said.

A senior police officer said all routes to the area have been plugged and the operation is in full swing.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

J&K attack: Militants infiltrate GREF camp near LoC, 3 labourers dead

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack
Three civilians working as labourers were killed on Monday in a pre-dawn terror attack by militants on a General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

Two or more militants attacked the GREF camp around 1 am near LoC in Battal village, sources said.

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack, sources said.

In the attack, three civilians were killed, they said, adding that the victims were working as labourers with the GREF.

Troops along with the police have cordoned off the area and a counter operation has started, they said.

A senior police officer said all routes to the area have been plugged and the operation is in full swing.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

J&K attack: Militants infiltrate GREF camp near LoC, 3 labourers dead

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack

Three civilians working as labourers were killed on Monday in a pre-dawn terror attack by militants on a General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

Two or more militants attacked the GREF camp around 1 am near LoC in Battal village, sources said.

Militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the terror attack, sources said.

In the attack, three civilians were killed, they said, adding that the victims were working as labourers with the GREF.

Troops along with the police have cordoned off the area and a counter operation has started, they said.

A senior police officer said all routes to the area have been plugged and the operation is in full swing.

image
Business Standard
177 22