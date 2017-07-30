J&K terror funding: NIA raids home belonging to Syed Ali Geelani's aide

-
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided the house of a businessman considered close to Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani.
Informed sources said the NIA carried out the raid on Devender Singh Behl in Baskshi Nagar area in this winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah is presently in NIA remand in connection with allegations of terror funding in the Kashmir Valley.
Six other separatist leaders are also on remand with the NIA for custodial interrogation in this case.
