Kashmir unrest: Two LeT militants gunned down in Kupwara

Militants were involved in attack on an army camp in Panzgam area of Kupwara on April 27

Two suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, believed to have been involved in a suicide attack on an army camp in Panzgam last month, were gunned down by the security forces in north Kashmir's district on Sunday.



"Acting on specific information about the presence of in Waripora area of Handwara, police along with '21 Rashtriya Rifles' launched a search operation. During the operation, present in the area fired upon the search party.



"The fire was retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two were killed," a police spokesman said here.



He claimed the were affiliated with adding that their identity was being ascertained.



Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols, four AK magazines, two pistol magazines, two grenades and some more articles including maps and cash, were recovered from the encounter site, the spokesman said.



Speaking to reporters after the encounter, Commanding Officer of 21 RR, Kuldeep Matoo, said the were involved in the 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on an army camp in Panzgam area of on April 27 in which three soldiers, including an officer, were killed.



"We have found a yet to heal grazed wound on one of the eliminated terrorists which is indicative of a likely involvement of these two terrorists in the Panzgam suicide attack. We have found some other evidence also among the war- like stores, confirming their involvement in the Panzgam incident," Matoo said.

Press Trust of India