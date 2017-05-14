TRENDING ON BS
Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces gun down two militants in Kupwara

Identity of the slain is yet to be ascertained

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

File photo of security personnel taking position during a gun battle with suspected militants at an army camp in Nagrota in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Two militants were killed on Sunday by the security forces in an encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Bhagatpura in Handwara area of the district based on a specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there, he said.

As the security forces were conducting the search operation, militants fired upon them, the official said.

The security forces retaliated and in resulting encounter, two militants were killed, the Army official said.

Two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The gunfight is over and the area is being sanitised, the official said.

