J&K: Two more terrorists killed in Rampur, major counter-operation underway

Earlier in the day, four terrorists were neutralised by the Army

ANI  |  Rampur (Jammu and Kashmir) 

Indian Army personnel standing guard during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir. Photo: PTI
Representative Image

Two more terrorists were killed, bringing the total up to six so far as the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, four terrorists were neutralised by the Army.

The area has been cordoned off and is being sanitised to check for remaining untoward elements.

Based on a specific input, an ambush was laid by Army troops about 10 km South of Rampur around 7:30 p.m. yesterday.

A contact was established with the intruders and the firefight lasted till 8:20 p.m.

The bodies are however yet to be recovered.

A search is currently in progress to recover the neutralised terrorists and other stores.

Meanwhile, around two-three terrorists are trapped and a massive encounter is underway in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces are trying to smoke them out from their hideouts.

A major counter- operation is underway.

More details to follow.

