Jaagar: A perfect place for holiday where birds are a long-time resident

A streak of blinding yellow flies under my nose as I step out of the car, shaking off Delhi’s grime.

Could it possibly be the Black Hooded Oriole, the bird that I’ve spent many fruitless mornings trying to get a better look at? Once, we heard its distinctive call from behind a thicket of ficus in the forests of Corbett Tiger Reserve, and a birder friend briefly lured it in the open by mimicking its call. No such artifice is needed today; the bird is a long-time resident at Jaagar — the wonderful guesthouse with eight cottages in seven acres of prime orchard ...