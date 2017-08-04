Jab Harry Met Sejal: Imtiaz Ali seems to have broken a mould, but only just

When Imtiaz Ali announces the release date of his new film, there is a sense of anticipation that is sadly undercut by an unshakeable sense of déjà vu. Ali seems to have caught a bad case of “same old”, a chronic disorder that makes all his films clones of each other. If you watch Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha one after the other, you might forget where one film ends and the other begins. When the poster for Jab Harry Met Sejal was released, Anushka Sharma in headphones looked like Deepika Padukone in headphones and, there it was again. For what ...