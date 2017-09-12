Jack Ma performs a Michael Jackson dance number at Alibaba annual party

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba, on Friday arrived at the company's 17th annual party on a motorcycle, donning a black-and-gold mask. And this was not all the jazz that was. The billionaire surprised his employees with a dance performance to the beat of

Ma performed on Jackson's Billie Jean. Then, he removed the mask and invited others to perform with him. Together, the group grooved to the tunes of the famous number Black and White.

Well, Ma has all the reasons to celebrate, as Alibaba's valuation recently exceeded the $400-billion mark.

Senior executives and working staff were attending the party to celebrate the 18th anniversary of Group in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. About 40,000 employees from dozens of countries and regions attended the party, Xinhua reported.

This was not the first time when Ma entertained his audience in this manner. In 2009, he had donned a heavy metal wig and performed part of the Lion King tune Can You Feel the Love Tonight? at the company's 10th anniversary and shared the stage with a Marilyn Monroe lookalike.