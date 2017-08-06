Jadeja takes five wickets as India decimates Sri Lanka to win series

-
ALSO READRavindra Jadeja becomes second fastest Indian to reach 150 Test wickets India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Ashwin's fifer makes Lankans falter on 183 Galle Test: India beats Lanka comfortably by 304 runs on Day 4 India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Ashwin, Saha guide India to 442/5 at lunch Jadeja pips Ashwin to grab ICC Test top spot, Pujara ranked 2nd in batting
-
India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second cricket Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Sunday.
Opener Dimuth Karunaratne top scored for the hosts with a fighting 141-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja returned a five- wicket haul for the winners.
The third and final Test will begin on August 12 in Pallekele.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 622 for nine declared
Sri Lanka: 183 and 386 all out in 116.5 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 141, Kusal Mendis 110; Raindra Jadeja 5/152).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU