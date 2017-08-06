Jadeja takes five wickets as India decimates Sri Lanka to win series

India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second cricket Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Sunday.



Opener top scored for the hosts with a fighting 141-run knock while returned a five- wicket haul for the winners.



The third and final Test will begin on August 12 inBrief Scores:India 1st innings: 622 for nine declaredSri Lanka: 183 and 386 all out in 116.5 overs ( 141, Kusal Mendis 110; Raindra Jadeja 5/152).