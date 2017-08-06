TRENDING ON BS
Jadeja takes five wickets as India decimates Sri Lanka to win series

The third and final Test will begin on August 12 in Pallekele

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

COLOMBO: India's captain Virat Kohli, fourth left, and teammates watch the replay of Sri Lankan batsman Malinda Pushpakumara's dismissal during their fourth day's play of second cricket test match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. AP/PTI
India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second cricket Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Sunday.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne top scored for the hosts with a fighting 141-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja returned a five- wicket haul for the winners.


The third and final Test will begin on August 12 in Pallekele.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 622 for nine declared

Sri Lanka: 183 and 386 all out in 116.5 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 141, Kusal Mendis 110; Raindra Jadeja 5/152).

