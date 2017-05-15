Jadhav case: ICJ declines Pak's plea to play his confession video

-
-
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was hearing India's plea to suspend the death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, on Monday declined Pakistan's plea to play a video of his "confession".
The ICJ declined to play the alleged confessional video during the hearing of Jadhav's case, when Pakistan's session begin in the afternoon.
Earlier, in the day, India demanded before the ICJ that Pakistan annul the death sentence of Jadhav and see that he was not executed as his trial was held under "farcical" circumstances in violation of the Vienna Convention.
The day-long hearing, which began on Monday morning, involves two sessions of an hour and a half each to India and Pakistan to make their cases.
