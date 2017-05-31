Jadhav case: Pak's AG Ashtar Ausaf Ali to lead team at ICJ's June 8 meeting

Pakistan's Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will lead a team to the at The Hague on June 8 for a meeting of "agents" from and with the court's president to discuss the future proceedings in the case.

The decision to send the attorney general was taken at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Security on Tuesday to discuss Pakistan's strategy in the case, Dawn reported.

Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting.

During the meeting of "agents", the dates for subsequent hearings and submission of documents related to the case has brought against over the death sentence given to Indian Jadhav following a "secret" trial will be discussed, the report said.

is also likely to indicate its intention to nominate an ad-hoc judge for the case.

The statutes provide for a state party to a case, which does not have a judge of its nationality on the bench, to choose a person to sit as an ad-hoc judge in that case.

The parliamentary committee took up the issue after was granted provisional measures by the on May 18 - restraining from executing Jadhav, 46, who had been convicted of espionage and sentenced to death by a military court.

approached the citing that it had been repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav in violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention.

The attorney-general also briefed the participants of the meeting about the government's strategy for the case.

The committee members were reportedly not satisfied by the explanations given by the government's legal team about the case at the last meeting.

The Assembly speaker told the media that he was satisfied with the briefing by the attorney general yesterday.

Senator Sherry Rehman of the Peoples Party, however, disputed Speaker Sadiq, saying that everything that was shared with the parliamentary committee members were 'open source' information and the replies were unsatisfactory.

"They have committed a lot of mistakes," Rehman said.

Yesterday's meeting was the second time the committee had met on Jadhav case. It will meet again on June 15.