Jadhav hearing LIVE: India's application is misconceived, says Pak at ICJ

Swamy urges Delhi HC to summon witnesses in National Herald case
Business Standard

Agencies 

Pakistan
Pakistan's counsel QC Khawar Qureshi speaking at ICJ

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India today called for immediate suspension of its national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna convention by denying its 16 requests for consular access. As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing Jadhav's case, India argued that human rights treated as "basics" all over had been thrown to the wind by Pakistan.

All requests for consular access to 46-year-old Jadhav had fallen on "deaf ears", it said.

The present situation, attorney Harish Salve said before the court, was grave and that is why India had sought ICJ's indulgence.

India is presenting its case first, followed by Pakistan later in the day. Both sides will get 90 minutes each to argue their case before the UN's principal judicial body.
 
India may avail a "short extension" beyond 90 minutes to present its case, the judge had said in his opening remarks.

A Pakistan military court had awarded the death sentence to Jadhav last month for espionage and subversive activities. Jadhav had been arrested on March 3 last year.

Watch LIVE updates


 
India had appealed against the death sentence on May 8 alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan after its 16 requests for consular access were denied.

The next day, ICJ stayed the sentence.

India, in its appeal to the ICJ, has asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy.

India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

7:53 PM There has been deafening silence and no response from India on Pakistan's accusations on Jadhav: Pakistan

7:23 PM India's application on Jadhav must be dismissed on three counts -- there is no agency, the relief that is sought is manifestly unavailable and the jurisdiction is limited: Pakistan tells ICJ

7:19 PM India has been unable to provide an explanation for Jadhav's passport which bears a Muslim name: Pakistan 

7:18 PM India has used this court as the scene of political theatre. We will not respond in kind, says Pakistan

7:17 PM India's application on Kulbhushan Jadhav is unnecessary and misconceived, Pakistan tells International Court of Justice

4:06 PM

image
Business Standard
