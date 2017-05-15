Jadhav hearing LIVE: India's application is misconceived, says Pak at ICJ

Watch LIVE updates
Agencies May 15, 2017 Last Updated at 19:53 IST
7:53 PM There has been deafening silence and no response from India on Pakistan's accusations on Jadhav: Pakistan
7:23 PM India's application on Jadhav must be dismissed on three counts -- there is no agency, the relief that is sought is manifestly unavailable and the jurisdiction is limited: Pakistan tells ICJ
7:19 PM India has been unable to provide an explanation for Jadhav's passport which bears a Muslim name: Pakistan
7:18 PM India has used this court as the scene of political theatre. We will not respond in kind, says Pakistan
7:17 PM India's application on Kulbhushan Jadhav is unnecessary and misconceived, Pakistan tells International Court of Justice
4:04 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India seeks annulment of Pakistan's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says Harish Salve
3:53 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India's position has been consistent that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran and confession was extracted in military custody, says Harish Salve
3:52 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Visa application filed by Kulbhushan Jadhav's parents is still pending, says Harish Salve
3:42 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Have strong prima facie case on merits, seek restitutio integrum (restoration to original condition), says Harish Salve in ICJ
3:40 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: A timeline on India's quest for justice
3:38 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The trial was conducted without informing Jadhav, Harish Salve tells ICJ
3:37 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: We will get justice' Harish Salve at ICJ
3:31 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Visa application filed by Kulbhushan Jadhav's parents is still pendingm says Harish Salve
3:30 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan has not provided India any chargesheet, copy of the verdict and other documents, says Deepak Mittal.
3:28 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India tells ICJ it fears Kulbhushan Jadhav will be executed before its arguments are heard in the case, reports PTI
3:27 PM Watch India battle against Pakistan for justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav:
3:23 PM Harish Salve is addressing ICJ
3:21 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav could be executed before arguments are heard: India
3:20 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Graver the charges, greater the need for continued adherence of Vienna Convention, says Harish Salve.
3:19 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Immediately suspend death penalty, says India
3:18 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India says declare sentence of military court as it is in violation of Vienna convention.
3:18 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India says that Jadhav’s execution will cause irreparable damage to rights of India and Jadhav.
3:18 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India's agent Deepak Mittal tells ICJ that trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav in a Pakistan court was farcical, urges for provisional measures.
