Jadhav's confessional video farcical, facts manufactured: India slams Pakistan

on Thursday night dismissed as "farcical" releasing a fresh "confessional video" of Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav and said "manufactured facts" cannot alter the reality in the case.

In a strong reaction, the said expects to desist from attempting to influence the proceedings at the (ICJ) in the case through false propaganda.

"The developments bring out once again the lack of transparency and farcical nature of proceedings against Jadhav on concocted charges, continued violation of his legal and consular rights and an attempt to introduce prejudice in the proceedings in the ICJ," spokesperson said.

He was responding to the "confessional video" of Jadhav released by on Thursday.

"Manufactured facts cannot alter the reality, and do not detract from the fact that is in violation of its international obligation to and Jadhav. We expect to abide by the order of ICJ staying Jadhav's execution and desist from attempting to influence the ICJ proceedings through false propaganda," Baglay said.

The military released a "second confessional video", in which purportedly Jadhav can be seen "accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage".

Baglay said has not even disclosed to the ICJ Jadhav's purported appeal to a military tribunal in

The details and circumstances of the alleged mercy petition by Jadhav are not clear and even the fact of its existence is doubtful, shrouded as the proceedings against Jadhav have been in opacity, he said.

Baglay said earlier this week the government had once again demanded to Jadhav and reiterated his family's request for visas.

is determined to pursue the matter in ICJ and is confident that justice will be done without being affected in any manner by these unwarranted and misleading steps taken by Pakistan, he added.

The ICJ stayed Jadhav's execution in May.