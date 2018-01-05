Jadhav says not tortured in Pak custody, India dubs video as propaganda

on Thursday released a video in which alleged Jadhav claimed he was not tortured in custody and accused an Indian of "yelling" at his mother and wife after they him last month.

dismissed the recorded statement as a "propagandistic exercise" with no credibility.

Sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017, Jadhav, 47, says in the short video clip that he had "not been subjected to any sort of torture in Pakistan".

He also thanked the government for letting him meet his mother and wife in on December 25. "This gesture was a positive one... I feel happy."

India's External Affairs Ministry accused of "simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video.

"It is time for them to realise that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility.

"The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment."

Kumar added: " is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian "

The death row convict is heard saying in the video released by the Foreign Office: "The Indian person or accompanying my mother and wife started yelling at them as soon as they stepped out of the meeting."

Pakistani authorities arranged the meeting between Jadhav and his family through a glass panel but did not allow a private discussion. was not seated with the family.

Jadhav says in the video that he "saw fear" in the eyes of his mother and wife when they him -- for the first time after his controversial arrest.

"I saw fear... why should there be fear? What all has happened has happened," Jadhav said, adding his family was "threatened".

"I am a in the - my Commission is not over," he said.

On December 26, denounced for its handling of the family's visit, saying the two women were harassed and prevented from talking to Jadhav freely.

denies Jadhav is a and says he was abducted from where he had business interests. claims he was arrested in the restive province of and that he had been tasked by to promote terrorism in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)