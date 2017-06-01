Jadhav to remain alive until he exhausts right to seek clemency: Pakistan

on Thursday said alleged Indian spy will remain alive till he does not exhaust the right to seek

"Irrespective of ICJ's (International Court of Justice) stay, will remain alive until he has exhausted the right to request for clemency, initially with the COAS (army chief) and later with President," Foreign Office spokesperson said.

He said the Indian petition at the was about Jadhav's entitlement to consular access.

"It is not about whether the can act as a Court of Appeal from Pakistani legal proceedings. That is why Barrister Khawar Qureshi informed the Court that India cannot obtain from the Court what it is seeking. He also told the Court that India is using media to create false impression about the case."

The spokesperson said India had failed despite reminders to provide information sought on January 23 by Islamabad on the basis of Jadhav's confession of spying and fomenting terror in

He termed the stay on Jadhav's hanging as "nothing but usual".

The has stayed the execution of Jadhav, who has been awarded capital punishment by a Pakistani military court on charges of fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi.