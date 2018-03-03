Jahan-e-Khusrau returns with Sufi poetry performed by some powerful voices

In the corridors of power of the Delhi Sultanate in the 13th century, Amir Khusrau transcended the barriers of language, culture and religion to become a timeless icon. His verses have since passed from one generation to the next and empowered myriad emotions with the art of expression.

The commemoration of his death, thus, is a celebration of his life — and all life. As dusk falls on Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi next week, not far from Khusrau’s resting place, his mysticism will come alive again through the power of music. Jahan-e-Khusrau, or the World Sufi Music ...