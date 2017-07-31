TRENDING ON BS
Delhi court to pass order on plea against Ola, Uber today
Jailed abroad: 7,448 Indians imprisoned in 81 countries, Saudi tops list

Saudi Arabia is followed by United Arab Emirates (1,376), Nepal (852), Kuwait (506), Pakistan (468)

Chaitanya Mallapur | IndiaSpend 

Photo: Shutterstock

As many as 7,448 Indians are in prisons across 81 countries, according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) by minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar on July 19, 2017.

Saudi Arabia tops the list with 2,046 Indians jailed, followed by United Arab Emirates (1,376), Nepal (852), Kuwait (506), and Pakistan (468). The top five countries account for 70% of Indians jailed abroad.

 

Graph

Source:Lok Sabha

 

“The United States of America, Canada, Australia and many countries in Europe do not share
information about Indian nationals in their prisons due to the strict provisions of privacy laws,” Akbar told the Lok Sabha.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

Reprinted with permission from IndiaSpend.org, a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit organisation. You can read the original article here

